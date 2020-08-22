FāVS Forward: Helping Women & Children

Share this story!



















In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Edie Rice-Sauer, the executive director of Transitions, a non-profit that seeks to end homelessness and poverty for women and children in Spokane.

In this episode she talks about how she and her staff continue to do their work, even during this pandemic and how the Spokane community can help them with their mission.

