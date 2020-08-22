FāVS Forward: Helping Women & Children

Tracy Simmons

In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Edie Rice-Sauer, the executive director of Transitions, a non-profit that seeks to end homelessness and poverty for women and children in Spokane.

In this episode she talks about how she and her staff continue to do their work, even during this pandemic and how the Spokane community can help them with their mission.

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Journalism Instructor at Washington State University.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

