FāVS Featured on Public Radio Program Interfaith Voices

Share this story!



















8 Shares

This week SpokaneFāVS was featured on the syndicated public radio program, Interfaith Voices (now called Inspired).

The episode, “Football, Faith, and America’s Civil Religion” included a conversation with FāVS editor and founder Tracy Simmons, who explains why she started the FāVS project.

“In Spokane, Washington state’s second-largest city, we hear how Tracy Simmons sustains a new platform for a growing community of people of faith and “no faith” to connect both online and in-person.”

Hear the audio here.

Listen the full episode here, which took a closer look at the intersection of football and pastoral care.