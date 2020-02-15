Home / News / FāVS Expands “Ask” series with Hindu and Quaker column

FāVS Expands “Ask” series with Hindu and Quaker column

Tracy Simmons 6 mins ago News Leave a comment 11 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

SpokaneFāVS is pleased to announce the addition of “Ask A Quaker” and “Ask A Hindu” to its popular Ask series.

The series gives readers the opportunity to submit questions about faith traditions they’d like to learn more about. FāVS columnists respond with a published column. Questions can be submitted anonymously, if preferred.

Ask A Quaker is written by Paul Blankenship, interim pastor at Spokane Friends. Ask A Hindu is written by Sreedharani Nandagopal who came to the U.S. from India in 1969 and then taught at Community Colleges of Spokane.

Other Ask features include: (Click any image to submit your question).

Help support FāVS by becoming a member so we can publish more series like this!

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Native American helplines becoming more important in face of sexual assault and violence

With Native American women becoming more vulnerable to sexual assault and domestic violence, especially with the number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) cases reaching over 5,700 as of 2016, helplines such as StrongHearts Native Helpline are becoming more vital to combating these issues and helping women get the assistance they need.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved