FāVS Expands “Ask” series with Hindu and Quaker column

SpokaneFāVS is pleased to announce the addition of “Ask A Quaker” and “Ask A Hindu” to its popular Ask series.

The series gives readers the opportunity to submit questions about faith traditions they’d like to learn more about. FāVS columnists respond with a published column. Questions can be submitted anonymously, if preferred.

Ask A Quaker is written by Paul Blankenship, interim pastor at Spokane Friends. Ask A Hindu is written by Sreedharani Nandagopal who came to the U.S. from India in 1969 and then taught at Community Colleges of Spokane.

Other Ask features include: (Click any image to submit your question).

