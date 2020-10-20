FāVS Center—Spokane’s Interfaith Community Center—Opens for Religious Services, Events under Phase Two COVID Restrictions

Share this story!



















10 Shares

Effective immediately, the FāVS Center—Spokane’s only interfaith community center—opens for religious services and some religious events, within WA State’s Phase 2 restrictions.

“Our team has been working diligently to create a way for our building to re-open safely and I’m thrilled to be able to offer a space once again to our faith and non-faith communities,” said Executive Director Tracy Simmons.

Using Governor Jay Inslee’s Phase 2 Religious and Faith-Based Organization COVID-19 Requirements, renters can use the FāVS Center for gatherings up to 100 individuals outdoors and up to 30 individuals indoors. Social distancing between households and mask use is required for all gatherings. Choirs are not allowed at this time.

All needed disinfectant supplies are included in the rental, and hand-sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility.

The center is rented at $40/hour ($30/hour if the organization or an individual is a member of Spokane FāVS).

For more information and/or a tour of the building, contact Cassy Benefield at spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com. More information can also be found at favscenter.com.