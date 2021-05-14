FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya/FāVS File Photo

FāVS Center Re-Open For Community Events

Cassy Benefield 11 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 103 Views

Now that we are entering a season of lighter COVID restrictions, it may be time now to plan for that event you had to put off for more than a year.

The FāVS Center, located on 5115 S. Freya, is a three-acre property that offers the community a neutral space for all faith and non-faith groups to gather for worship services, meetings, retreats, classes and more.

In Phase 3, the center can accommodate up to 100 or so individuals outdoors and up to 50 individuals indoors, depending on the gathering make up and needs.

Members pay $30/hour to use the space and non-members pay $40/hour. Currently, the center also offers an all-day use discounted fee of $300.

Renters are required to follow the current phase of WA State’s COVID guidelines.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact FāVS Center Manager Cassy Benefield at 509-720-1781 or spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com.

About Cassy Benefield

Cassandra Benefield mostly goes by Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y'). She is a wife and mommy, who married at the age of 37 and had her baby girl just shy of 39. She has moved around all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer to Romania where she taught Conversational English, Modern Literature, Creative Writing, U.S. Culture, U.S. Geography, and U.S. History (the last two subjects she was so not qualified to teach!). She is a Journalism major from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a Bible nerd who is prone to buy more theology books than she is ever able to read. Morro Bay, California, is her favorite place on earth ... with the exception of being in the center of God's will. From time to time, you will find her writing devotions on her blog underhisshadow.blogspot.com.

