Share this story!



















8 Shares

FāVS Center Re-Open For Community Events

Now that we are entering a season of lighter COVID restrictions, it may be time now to plan for that event you had to put off for more than a year.

The FāVS Center, located on 5115 S. Freya, is a three-acre property that offers the community a neutral space for all faith and non-faith groups to gather for worship services, meetings, retreats, classes and more.

In Phase 3, the center can accommodate up to 100 or so individuals outdoors and up to 50 individuals indoors, depending on the gathering make up and needs.

Members pay $30/hour to use the space and non-members pay $40/hour. Currently, the center also offers an all-day use discounted fee of $300.

Renters are required to follow the current phase of WA State’s COVID guidelines.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact FāVS Center Manager Cassy Benefield at 509-720-1781 or spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com.