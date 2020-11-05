FāVS Awarded CARES Act Funding

Share this story!





















As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020, Spokane Faith and Values (FāVS), the parent non-profit of SpokaneFāVS.com and the FāVS Center, won an OPENTogether Small Business and Non-Profit grant to assist in keeping it economically viable during the current pandemic crisis.

According to a GSI press release on July 1, 2020, about the OPENTogether Small Business and Non-Profit grant program, “Spokane County has allocated $10 million of CARES Act dollars to fund a grant program to support small and non-profit businesses with 20 and fewer employees to help offset safety and operating costs, rent and other allowable expenses.”

Funding has been provided through the Greater Spokane Incorporated (GSI) and the Spokane County Board of Commissioners (SCBC).

“Since the pandemic, FāVS has seen a significant loss in revenue because donations are down and our building has been closed most of this time,” said Tracy Simmons, editor of SpokaneFāVS.com and executive director of the FāVS Center.

“However, stories on faith and ethics are still needed in the Spokane community, and this generous OPENTogether Small Business and Non-Profit grant will allow us to continue meeting that need. We’re so grateful to them!”

Simmons has dedicated a special section on FāVS’ website to all COVID-19 related news within the faith and values beat. This includes the new FāVS Forward podcasts about how people of faith, and non-faith, can stay connected during COVID-19.

“While we know these grants will not replace the lost revenue caused by the pandemic, our hope is that they will act as a bridge to better days ahead,” said Al French, chair of the SCBC in a GSI press release on July 23, 2020.

Recently, the FāVS Center re-opened for religious events and gatherings. Groups of up to 100 can gather outdoors and of up to 30 indoors, using Governor Jay Inslee’s Phase 2 Religious and Faith-Based Organization COVID-19 Requirements.