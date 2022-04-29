Share this story!

Fasting, not only a religious discipline, but an ancient tradition and therapy

By Maimoona Harrington

As I shared in my previous article, A date with Ramadan Muslims across the globe are fasting and observing Ramadan. Ramadan will end on the evening of May 1 followed by the festivities of celebration, called Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Fasting in Ramadan is compulsory for all adult Muslims. Muslims are also encouraged to fast throughout the year and these fasts are called voluntary fasts. There is also expiatory (Kaffara) fast and fast of oath. Some of the other days of fasting are, the Day of Ashura in the holy month of Muharram, the Day of Arafah (9th lunar month when yearly Pilgrim is performed), the white days 13,14 and 15 of each lunar month and fasting on Mondays and Thursdays. There are eight gates in paradise and one of them is called “A-Rayyan” meaning “thirst quencher.” It is stated that only those who observe fasting can enter that door.

You who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may be mindful of God Quran, Chapter 2: 183

In reference to the above quote from Quran, besides Islam, followers of Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism and other world religions like Taoism, Jainism, and Bahai also observe fast.

Christians mostly from Roman Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy observe Lent for 40 days and give up certain foods or practices. The Coptic Christians fast a total of 210 days throughout the year with variant durations and restrictions. Protestants churches leave the decision to fast to church members. Some people observe Daniel Fast, a partial fast that is based on a passage from the Bible. The members of the Latter-Day Saints movement fast on the first Sunday of each month.

Jews observe Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement as well as six other fasts including Tish B’Av.

For Buddhist monastic communities, fasting is considered an ascetic practice, a “Dhutanga” practice. Fasting is an integral part of Hinduism, and its tradition varies depending on personal beliefs of the followers of different deities. Their fasting routines vary, and it involves abstaining from food, though liquids like milk and water can be consumed. For some followers of a deity fasting includes limiting oneself to one meal a day and for some abstaining from all food for up to 48 hrs.

Taoism has an ancient Chinese tradition called ‘Bigu’, a fasting method where grains are eliminated from the diet, and one survives on a small amount of highly nutritious food. It is believed this helps slow down aging, body detoxification, cleaning of the digestive system and balance of the body’s energy. Baháí followers consider fasting a discipline for the soul. Abstaining from food, a self-resistant tool helps you purify your spiritual soul and that brings you closer to God. Each year before the beginning of Baháí new year, fast is observed for 19 days in the Baháí month of Ala means ‘loftiness’.

Jainism has two types of fasting. They are called Chauvihar Upwas and Tivihar Upwas. For the first one no food or water is consumed till sunrise next day, while for the later, no food can be consumed however, boiled water is permissible. The purpose of these fasts is to achieve ‘non-violence’ during that period. Some Jains only limit their food intake and eat simple food to decrease passion and desire. Self-starvation during fasting is known as ‘Sallekhana” that is supposed to help shed karma.

Religions like Sikhism and Zoroastrianism do not have the tradition of fasting.

Sikhism does not regard fasting as meritorious. Willful hunger is forbidden so most Sikh’s do not fast.

Penance, fasting, austerity and alms-giving are inferior to ‘The Truth’; right action is superior to all Guru Nanak – Founder of Sikhism

Zoroastrianism, one of the western religions and a non-vegetarian community also does not have a fasting tradition, except during the month of Bahman. Throughout this month its followers, known as Parsis, refrain from eating meat only.

Fasting for Muslims is not only refraining from food and water but also the purification of souls through charity, good deeds, devotion and worship of Allah (God). Muslim Sufis also undergo fasting as part of their spiritual journey and soul purification. For all other religions, there can be differences in practices however, the main objective is to detox spiritually, physically and mentally and to show gratitude and offer sacrifice. Besides being a religious practice, fasting is also an ancient tradition.

There are also some cultures that fast for non-religious reasons. In the town of Geneva Switzerland, people follow a practice from the Middle Ages called, “Fast of Geneva.” This fast is kept in September as a repentance after facing epidemics, wars or plague. The aborigines of north and south America also follow the tradition of fasting. In Germany fasting is part of a ‘naturheilkunde’ – natural health practice.

In recent times, fasting has gained popularity in countries like the United Kingdom and United States. In Europe fasting has been used for medical treatments. People are trying intermittent fasting. Fasting is a central therapy in detoxification and is used as an alternative medicine.

Fasting was also among one of Hippocrates of Cos (c460-c370BC) treatments who is widely considered the father of modern medicine.

To eat when you are sick, is to feed your illness Hippocrates

Other intellectual giants were also great proponents of fasting. Philip Paracelsus, the founder of toxicology and one of three fathers of modern Western medicine (along with Hippocrates and Galen) wrote, “Fasting is the greatest remedy – the physician within”.

The best of all medicines is resting and fasting Benjamin Franklin

Thus, fasting is not only related to spiritual and religious discipline. It’s an ancient tradition and has also been observed as a therapeutic one for health purposes.

Fasting is both mentally and physically challenging, but its benefits are unlimited. Research shows that some of the health benefits of fasting are weight loss, insulin stability, metabolism boost, improvement in brain function, detoxification and cleansing of the body which then helps in establishing good eating habits, improvement in immune system and self-control.