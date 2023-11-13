fbpx

Gonzaga Students Hold Rally, Calling for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War

Hundreds of Gonzaga students gathered on Thursday to call for a statement from university officials, urging a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and condemning violence of the Israeli government against civilians in Gaza.

