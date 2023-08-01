Faith Action Network to Host Table at Unity in the Community on August 12

Share this story!

Faith Action Network to Host Table at Unity in the Community on August 12

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Unity in the Community celebrates its 29th year in Riverfront Park Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dubbed the region’s largest multi-cultural event, this year’s theme is “Building Community Connections.”

Faith Action Network will be one of the many table hosts that day sharing their organization’s work as a non-profit, multi-faith community that works for the common good.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our region and be in community with each other,” said Faith Action Network’s (FAN) Eastern Washington Regional Organizer Brianna Dilts in an email. “At times when the world can feel so divisive it is important that we show up for each other and give evidence that we are stronger together.”

This free, family-friendly event will take place at Riverfront Park’s Clock Tower. The day includes a cultural village, live entertainment, senior resources, an education and health fair along with activities for all ages.

Free K-8 school supplies and kids helmets will also be given away while supplies last. Children must be present to receive these gifts.

In partnership with STCU, the NW Unity and a team of dedicated volunteers work hard to design this event to promote unity and inclusion, according to the event’s website.

The foundation of the event is embracing and celebrating diversity through the various acts on the main stage and through the cultural villages where children can learn more about culture and traditions.