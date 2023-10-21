Experience the Joy of Community at Spokane’s Islamic Fall Festival
News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News
Area Muslims invite the community to a Fall Festival on Oct. 28, from 12-4 p.m.
The Maryam Masjid and Islamic Community Center will host the event, and it will take place at the Spokane Islamic Center in Spokane Valley (6411 E. 2nd Ave.).
“We are thrilled to bring this event to our community, promising a day filled with laughter, joy, and the spirit of togetherness,” the event’s description on Facebook read. “Our Fall Festival is a celebration designed with families in mind, especially our young ones, aiming to provide them with an unforgettable and enjoyable experience.”
The event boasts of a diverse range of activities suitable for all ages and interests. From sports and bouncy castles to art and Islamic trivia, face painting, cookie decorating and even a petting zoo.
In addition, the Spokane Valley Fire Department will make a special appearance with their fire engine and firefighter crew.
Food and refreshments will also be provided.
One of the intents of the Festival is to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood in the Spokane area.
“This event goes beyond mere entertainment; it’s about creating lasting memories and reinforcing the unity that defines our community’s uniqueness,” reads the event’s description. “It’s a time for connection, laughter, and sharing the joy of the season.”
For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a ‘y’) Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.