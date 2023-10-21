Share this story!

Experience the Joy of Community at Spokane’s Islamic Fall Festival

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Area Muslims invite the community to a Fall Festival on Oct. 28, from 12-4 p.m.

The Maryam Masjid and Islamic Community Center will host the event, and it will take place at the Spokane Islamic Center in Spokane Valley (6411 E. 2nd Ave.).

“We are thrilled to bring this event to our community, promising a day filled with laughter, joy, and the spirit of togetherness,” the event’s description on Facebook read. “Our Fall Festival is a celebration designed with families in mind, especially our young ones, aiming to provide them with an unforgettable and enjoyable experience.”

The event boasts of a diverse range of activities suitable for all ages and interests. From sports and bouncy castles to art and Islamic trivia, face painting, cookie decorating and even a petting zoo.

In addition, the Spokane Valley Fire Department will make a special appearance with their fire engine and firefighter crew.

﻿﻿Food and refreshments will also be provided.

One of the intents of the Festival is to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood in the Spokane area.

“This event goes beyond mere entertainment; it’s about creating lasting memories and reinforcing the unity that defines our community’s uniqueness,” reads the event’s description. “It’s a time for connection, laughter, and sharing the joy of the season.”

﻿﻿For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.