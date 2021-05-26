Evil Spirits in the Bible: What it Says and What You Can Do

Did you know that over 25% of Americans identify as non-religious, including atheist or agnostic?

The devil’s greatest deception is convincing people that he doesn’t exist. Non-belief is further proof that the war between heaven and hell continues to this day.

Are you wondering what you can do to protect yourself? Keep reading to learn all about evil spirits in the Bible and what you can do about them.

Pray Daily

One of the best ways to stay in communication with God is by praying on a regular basis. Nowadays, there are many distractions that can weaken our relationship with the Lord. With this in mind, it’s best to get into the habit of praying in the morning and before bed.

Whenever you feel a sense of doubt caused by demons, it’s important to open up that channel with God. By filling your heart with love, you’ll close it to the hatred of Lucifer.

Wear an Article of Faith

Another way to ward of evil spirits is by wearing one or more articles of faith. Demons see non-believers as easy prey, which is why wearing a cross can repel them. This shows that you’ve already chosen a side and are in a relationship with Jesus Christ.

However, it’s in the interest of evil spirits to sway followers of the Lord off the path of righteousness. With this in mind, a cross or crucifix shouldn’t be your only way to fight demons.

Memorize Bible Quotes

The word of God can banish and destroy demons. Memorizing as many Bible quotes as possible is a great way to get the upper hand in spiritual warfare.

If you want to know how to get rid of evil spirits, then be sure to memorize Psalm 23:4. “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”

One way to make sure a specific Bible verse is planted in your heart and soul is by pasting it to your bathroom mirror.

Serve God

If you want to fully dedicate your life to the works of God, then you should consider becoming a priest or pastor. These leaders know how to overcome doubt, deception, and all other forms of evil.

By preaching the goodness of God, you’ll be able to save as many people as possible.

As it says in Ephesians 6:11, “Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.”

Are You Ready to Fight Evil Spirits in the Bible?

Now that you’ve learned all about evil spirits in the Bible, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from their malice. Knowing what to do will give you peace of mind and bring you closer to God.

There's always more to learn when it comes to religion and spirituality.