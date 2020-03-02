Eric Metaxas, Bestselling Author and Radio Show Host, to Speak at Whitworth University

Share this story!



















This month Whitworth University’s Speakers & Artists Series will welcome Eric Metaxas, New York Times bestselling author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show.

Eric Metaxas

According to a press release, his talk is titled “If You Can Keep It,” based on his book by the same name that examines how the United States is living up to its founders’ vision for liberty and justice.

Metaxas has written several award-winning books including “Martin Luther,” “Bonhoeffer,” “Miracles,” “Seven Women” and “Amazing Grace.” He has also authored more than 30 children’s books.

He has appeared as a cultural commentator on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

ABC News has called Metaxas a “photogenic, witty ambassador for faith in public life,” and The Indianapolis Star described him as “a Protestant version of William F. Buckley.”



The event will be March 18, at 7 p.m. on the Cowles Auditorium and is free and open to the public.