Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, Spokane Buddhist Temple,Suspends Worship Services
St. John's Cathedral/Tracy Simmons - SpokaneFAVS

Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, Spokane Buddhist Temple,Suspends Worship Services

Tracy Simmons 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 25 Views

On Friday Bishop Gretchen Rehberg of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane requested that all churches suspend worship until March 31, at which time the COVID-19 situation will be evaluated.

The diocese will provide materials for in-home worship and plans to live-stream services.

Additionally, it was announced that all diocesan sponsored meetings and events are cancelled and congregations and committees are asked to limit in-person meetings.

Funerals will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Spokane Buddhist Temple/FāVS File Photo

Other churches throughout Spokane have also moved online, including Manito Presbyterian Church, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane and all Latter-day Saint stakes.

The Bishop of the Buddhist Churches of America has asked all churches to close, therefore the Spokane Buddhist Temple has closed its doors for now and is referring the Sangha to the Seattle Betsuin YouTube channel for live stream services.

Other local churches are expected to make announcements soon.

The Catholic Diocese of Spokane is continuing to offer Mass at this time.

