Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop, Michael Curry, to Visit Spokane

Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry of The Episcopal Church will preach at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. 127 E 12th Ave, in Spokane during three events April 29-May 1. Curry will preach at Evensong worship at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 29; speak at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30; and preach at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1.

Saturday’s events will also include morning prayer at 9 a.m. and two workshops from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on “Forming Faith” and “Everyday Evangelism” led by Lisa Kimball and the Rev. Patricia Lyons. Worship and workshops are free and open to the public. An RSVP form and more information can be found on the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane website. Evensong worship, Saturday’s keynote and Sunday worship will all be live streamed via St. John’s YouTube channel.

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry is presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church. In 2015, he was elected to a nine-year term and installed at the church’s 78th General Convention; he serves as The Episcopal Church’s chief pastor, spokesperson, and president and chief executive officer.

This is his second visit to Spokane. In 2017 he came to Spokane for the ordination of Bishop Gretchen Rehberg of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane.

According to a press release, “Throughout his ministry, Curry has been a prophetic leader, particularly in the areas of racial reconciliation, climate change, evangelism, immigration policy, and marriage equality. His vision and message as presiding bishop is animated by Jesus of Nazareth and his way of radical, sacrificial love, and he regularly reminds Episcopalians they are’the Episcopal branch of the Jesus Movement.'”