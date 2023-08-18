Share this story!

Episcopal Church in Moscow, Idaho, To Host Benefit Concert for Victims of Maui’s Wildfire Aug. 20

William and Linda Wharton will perform music for solo and duo cellos at 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow, Idaho. Proceeds will go to a relief fund for victims of last week’s devastating fire on Maui, Hawaii.

“Lahaina lost so much in the wildfires—historic churches, schools, hundreds of homes, its civic spaces, and over 100 souls,” said Melissa Parkhurst, senior warden of St. Mark’s. “We are called to show solidarity with our sisters and brothers in Maui.”

The Whartons, well-known cellists in the Inland Northwest, will perform music by Bach, Boccherini, Cassado, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky. They have designated all donations received at the concert to a relief fund administered by the Episcopal Diocese of Hawaii and its care-van ministry, A Cup of Cold Water.

Tickets are not required, but seating is limited in the air-conditioned church.

William Wharton, professor emeritus of music at the University of Idaho, studied at Tulane University, Louisiana State University and Ohio State University.

Linda Wharton is active as a teacher and performer. She has played in symphony orchestras in Tucson, Ariz.; Youngstown, Ohio, and Spokane, as well as the Washington Idaho Symphony, where she was principal cellist.

For more information about the concert, contact the St. Mark’s office: 208-882-2022 or saintmark.moscow@gmail.com.