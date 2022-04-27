Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry To Preach at St. John’s Cathedral This Weekend, Workshops to Follow

Share this story!

Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry To Preach at St. John’s Cathedral This Weekend, Workshops to Follow

Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry will be visiting Spokane’s St. John’s Cathedral this weekend to preach at three at events.

In 2015, Curry was elected to a nine-year term and installed at the church’s 78th General Convention. He serves as The Episcopal Church’s chief pastor, spokesperson, and president and chief executive officer.

Curry will be visiting from Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 1. The weekend-long event will also feature guest speakers Dr. Lisa Kimball and Rev. Patricia Lyons, who will lead the plenaries and workshops. Worship and workshops are free and open to the public, though guests are asked to register here.

The following activities will happen over the weekend:

Friday, April 29

5:30 p.m.: Evensong with the cathedral and diocesan choir and Curry preaching.

Saturday, April 30

9 a.m.: Morning prayer led by diocesan youth.

9:20 – 10 a.m.: Plenary on the partnership of formation and evangelism with Kimball and Lyons.

10 – 10:30 a.m.: Coffee and connecting break.

10:30 a.m. – noon: Workshop sessions on evangelism or discipleship, ““Forming Faith” and “Everyday Evangelism,” led by Lisa Kimball and the Rev. Patricia Lyons with Kimball and Lyons.

9:20 a.m. – noon: Concurrent children’s offering (kindergarten through 5th grade) and nursery (up to age 5).

12 – 1:30 p.m.: lunch break (participants are on their own).

1:30 – 3 p.m.: Workshop sessions on evangelism or discipleship.

3 – 3:30 p.m.: Coffee and connecting break.

3:30 – 4:45 p.m.: Plenary on the partnership of formation and evangelism, with Q&A and feedback.

5 p.m.: Address by Curry

1:30 – 6 p.m.: Concurrent children’s offering (kindergarten through 5th grade) and nursery (up to age 5)

Sunday, May 1

9:30 a.m.: Holy Eucharist with Curry preaching and Bishop Gretchen Rehberg presiding; with junior choir, and combined cathedral and diocesan choir.

Evensong worship, Saturday’s keynote and Sunday worship will all be live streamed via St. John’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCKVSkmUzb-Y3Rb0o9bi4p5Q.

Due to anticipated increased traffic at the cathedral on Sunday, communion will be brought to homes in the afternoon. Those who want to receive communion at their homes are encouraged to email secretary@stjohns-cathedral.org or call 509-838-4277 by Friday.

All participants at Diocesan hosted or led in-person events must be up-to-date on COVID vaccinations. This means participants must have received the most current vaccine and booster that they are eligible to receive.