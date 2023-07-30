Downtown Spokane’s National Night Out Against Crime Block Party Back in Full Force
News brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News
For over a decade, the Riverside Neighborhood Council and the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) has together organized National Night Out Against Crime in the heart of downtown. The event is supported by Spokane C.O.P.S.
This year’s event takes place on Aug. 1, from 4-7 p.m., on Wall Street between Main Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard.
National Night Out is recognized across the country on the first Tuesday of August. It was established to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while creating a sense of community. Volunteers organize block parties with visits by law enforcement, elected officials and first responders.
This year, organizers are excited to bring back the Spokane Mounted Patrol Unit and their horses, according to a press release.
They are also planning for visits by the Spokane Police Department’s different units, including the bike patrols, and from the Spokane Fire Department. The Downtown Security Ambassadors will be there as well, along with the Park Rangers.
The event also includes:
- The Advocates are sponsoring the always popular free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream truck, and hosting face painting and other children’s activities.
- Washington Trust Bank is parking its BBQ rig and cooking up free hotdogs for everyone.
- Lime Scooter will be on-site with free bicycle helmet giveaways, and national sponsor ADT is bringing bottled water for everyone.
- A new booth by Short-Term After-Hours Rescue (STAHR) will check pet microchips, or if needed, make sure they get a new one for free.
- At 6:30 p.m. the Downtown Dawgs are meeting for a ‘Pup’ Crawl starting at O’Doherty’s Irish Grille (525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.) for a walk with dogs to Bark, A Rescue Pub (905 N. Washington) and from there back through Riverfront Park to Brickwest, Andy’s and the Grain Shed Taproom in the West End of downtown. This walk is part of the COPS Paws on Patrol program — all dog walkers are welcome to join.
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a ‘y’) Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.