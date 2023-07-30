Share this story!

Downtown Spokane’s National Night Out Against Crime Block Party Back in Full Force

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

For over a decade, the Riverside Neighborhood Council and the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) has together organized National Night Out Against Crime in the heart of downtown. The event is supported by Spokane C.O.P.S.

This year’s event takes place on Aug. 1, from 4-7 p.m., on Wall Street between Main Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard.

National Night Out is recognized across the country on the first Tuesday of August. It was established to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while creating a sense of community. Volunteers organize block parties with visits by law enforcement, elected officials and first responders.

This year, organizers are excited to bring back the Spokane Mounted Patrol Unit and their horses, according to a press release.

They are also planning for visits by the Spokane Police Department’s different units, including the bike patrols, and from the Spokane Fire Department. The Downtown Security Ambassadors will be there as well, along with the Park Rangers.

The event also includes:

The Advocates are sponsoring the always popular free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream truck, and hosting face painting and other children’s activities.

Washington Trust Bank is parking its BBQ rig and cooking up free hotdogs for everyone.

Lime Scooter will be on-site with free bicycle helmet giveaways, and national sponsor ADT is bringing bottled water for everyone.

A new booth by Short-Term After-Hours Rescue (STAHR) will check pet microchips, or if needed, make sure they get a new one for free.

At 6:30 p.m. the Downtown Dawgs are meeting for a ‘Pup’ Crawl starting at O’Doherty’s Irish Grille (525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.) for a walk with dogs to Bark, A Rescue Pub (905 N. Washington) and from there back through Riverfront Park to Brickwest, Andy’s and the Grain Shed Taproom in the West End of downtown. This walk is part of the COPS Paws on Patrol program — all dog walkers are welcome to join.