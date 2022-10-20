Share this story!

Diwali Festival coming to Spokane this weekend

News Story by Matthew Kincanon

UPDATE: 10/20/22 at 12:15 p.m.

Wall street food festival has been canceled because of weather.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Diwali Festival will be celebrated in Spokane on Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Park Square.

The festival is one of the major holidays celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs, and it is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika.

Events include a Rangoli art contest and vegetarian food festival.

Through the city-wide art contest, Spokane’s United We Stand plans to celebrate the vibrant and iconic traditions of Diwali. Cash prizes range from $100 to $500 depending on age group.

The contest is open to anyone of all ages. Entries will be judged based on originality and creativity, and participants must be a resident within a 50-mile radius of Spokane.

The contest will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at River Park Square Mall. The food festival will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wall St.

The festival is free and open to the public.

You can learn more about the rules for the contest here. For more information, contact charitydoyl@yahoo.com.