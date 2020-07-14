"The Barn" one of the main buildings t the Pendle Hill Conference Center in Wallingford, Delaware County, Pennsylvania/smallbones - Wikipedia

Director of Quaker Retreat Center to be Digital Guest at Friends Church

Tracy Simmons 8 hours ago News Leave a comment 83 Views

Share this story!
  • 1
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares

This weekend Spokane Friends will be hosting Francisco Burgos, executive director of Pendle Hill, a well-know Quaker retreat and conference.

His talk, which is open to the general public, will be July 19 at 10 a.m. here.

“The Spokane public is invited to join the meeting, one we feel will offer a sensitive understanding from the Quaker position that in silence each person’s innermost needs will be addressed. Discernment is expected in sharing insights vocally when Dr. Burgos speaks to our meeting,” the church stated in press release.

Pendle Hill’s vision is to create harmony in the world by transforming lives.  The Quaker institution, founded in 1930 out of a 17th Century tradition, speaks against the burdens of racism, and is active vocally about ending oppression and building a nation based on principals of faith.

Burgos is noted for giving new energy and depth to Pendle Hill’s community-centered offerings.

Paul Blankenship, spiritual leader of Spokane Friends, said in a press release, “Our community is honored by his gesture in support of common values.”  

FāVS is trying to raise $2,000 to pay its reporters to cover COVID-19. Will you help?

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

FāVS Forward: John VanderWalker “Conversations, Emerging Church & Fourth of July”

In this episode of FāVS Forward, John VanderWalker, Community of Christ Inland West Mission Center president, talks about the history of his faith and the future of it, which right now includes virtual church, camps and reunions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved