Director of Quaker Retreat Center to be Digital Guest at Friends Church

This weekend Spokane Friends will be hosting Francisco Burgos, executive director of Pendle Hill, a well-know Quaker retreat and conference.

His talk, which is open to the general public, will be July 19 at 10 a.m. here.

“The Spokane public is invited to join the meeting, one we feel will offer a sensitive understanding from the Quaker position that in silence each person’s innermost needs will be addressed. Discernment is expected in sharing insights vocally when Dr. Burgos speaks to our meeting,” the church stated in press release.

Pendle Hill’s vision is to create harmony in the world by transforming lives. The Quaker institution, founded in 1930 out of a 17th Century tradition, speaks against the burdens of racism, and is active vocally about ending oppression and building a nation based on principals of faith.

Burgos is noted for giving new energy and depth to Pendle Hill’s community-centered offerings.

Paul Blankenship, spiritual leader of Spokane Friends, said in a press release, “Our community is honored by his gesture in support of common values.”

