Coffee Talk will be Dec. 5

Dec. 5 Coffee Talk: How To Have a Better Year in 2021

Katie Blair 18 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 153 Views

Join us on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. for Coffee Talk to discuss how to have a better 2021.

We will be discussing strategies about how to unify as a community, nation, and world.

Our panelists are Bahai’ writer Pete Haug, Christian columnist Paul Graves, interfaith activist Skyler Oberst and guest panelist Amy Funkhouser of Braver Angels. Braver Angels is a citizens’ organization uniting red and blue Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America.

Panelists will help us reflect about what the world went through in 2020. SpokaneFAVs recognizes that 2020 was a tumultuous year for many of its readers and the Spokane community. We are looking forward to 2021 and all that it has to offer.

Engage with us in this discussion over Zoom to wrap up the year. Register here.

Katie Blair is a junior at Gonzaga University studying Business Administration and Leadership Studies. She is working with SpokaneFāVS as part of the Wolff Fellowship, a program dedicated to allowing students to engage with the Spokane community. Blair believes this fellowship is an important part of her journey at Gonzaga University and loves writing for others to read. She also loves to sing in Gonzaga’s choral program and is part of the Gonzaga Women in Business club. After graduating from GU, she plans to work in the commercial advertising industry and/or with NGOs to help make the world a better place.

