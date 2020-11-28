Dec. 5 Coffee Talk: How To Have a Better Year in 2021

Join us on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. for Coffee Talk to discuss how to have a better 2021.

We will be discussing strategies about how to unify as a community, nation, and world.

Our panelists are Bahai’ writer Pete Haug, Christian columnist Paul Graves, interfaith activist Skyler Oberst and guest panelist Amy Funkhouser of Braver Angels. Braver Angels is a citizens’ organization uniting red and blue Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America.

Panelists will help us reflect about what the world went through in 2020. SpokaneFAVs recognizes that 2020 was a tumultuous year for many of its readers and the Spokane community. We are looking forward to 2021 and all that it has to offer.

Engage with us in this discussion over Zoom to wrap up the year. Register here.