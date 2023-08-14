fbpx
Danielle Allen
Humanities WA event art / Contributed

Danielle Allen Aims to Bring ‘Democracy Back from the Brink’ at Humanities WA Talk Sept. 8

Cassy Benefield August 14, 2023 News Leave a comment 122 Views

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Harvard political theorist Danielle Allen will be speaking at Gonzaga University, Friday, Sept. 8, on the topic of America’s fractured democracy — the speech entitled “Bringing Democracy Back from the Brink.”

The thrust of her talk, sponsored by Humanities Washington, will include what she believes is the path to democracy’s health. She thinks it “lies through re-building a supermajority of people — across political ideologies — ready to work together to support constitutional democracy,” according to the event’s website.

In a time of increased polarization and weakening trust, the event’s description states, it might seem impossible to create such a supermajority. “But Allen will show us where and how we can build this supermajority, and why it is important.”

Allen is a James Bryant Conant University Professor and Director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University.

She is a professor of political philosophy, ethics and public policy; a seasoned non-profit leader; democracy advocate; and distinguished author of several books including “Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality,” “Cuz: An American Tragedy” and most recently, “Justice by Means of Democracy.”

“Danielle Allen is a towering political philosopher of the democratic art of being and a force for good,” writes Cornel West.

The presentation will be free to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center – Coughlin Theater. It will last approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Register for the event here.

