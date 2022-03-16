Share this story!

Daily Reflections for the Lenten Season

Guest Column by Susie Weller

On Sunday we “sprung forward” and moved our clocks one hour earlier to welcome more daylight. The root of the word “Lent” referred to the lengthening of the daylight hours and springtime.

In Sacred Scriptures, the number “40” celebrated a season of preparing for a new transition. It was a time period to signify transformation. The rain of the Great Flood lasted 40 days and nights; Moses fasted for 40 days before receiving the 10 Commandments; Jesus prayed and fasted for 40 days in the desert before beginning his public ministry.

The Lenten Season invites us to plant new seeds for growth. Similar to preparing any garden for planting, it is important to notice and to pull up any weeds in order to make space for new ways of being. It is a time for releasing anything that interferes with living and loving more fully. As we create more room, we expand our capacity to trust in the power of the resurrection—a reminder of God’s grace available for all humanity.

May you nurture your ability to practice these “7 R’s of Reflection” to receive abundant blessings during this holy season.

Below is a Lenten calendar I made and I hope you enjoy.