fbpx
Lent graphic by DepositPhoto

Daily Reflections for the Lenten Season

Susie Weller 11 hours ago Commentary Leave a comment 106 Views

Share this story!
             

Daily Reflections for the Lenten Season

Guest Column by Susie Weller

On Sunday we “sprung forward” and moved our clocks one hour earlier to welcome more daylight. The root of the word “Lent” referred to the lengthening of the daylight hours and springtime.

In Sacred Scriptures, the number “40” celebrated a season of preparing for a new transition. It was a time period to signify transformation. The rain of the Great Flood lasted 40 days and nights; Moses fasted for 40 days before receiving the 10 Commandments; Jesus prayed and fasted for 40 days in the desert before beginning his public ministry.  

The Lenten Season invites us to plant new seeds for growth. Similar to preparing any garden for planting, it is important to notice and to pull up any weeds in order to make space for new ways of being. It is a time for releasing anything that interferes with living and loving more fully. As we create more room, we expand our capacity to trust in the power of the resurrection—a reminder of God’s grace available for all humanity.

May you nurture your ability to practice these “7 R’s of Reflection” to receive abundant blessings during this holy season.

Below is a Lenten calendar I made and I hope you enjoy.

About Susie Weller

Susie Leonard Weller holds a master's degree in pastoral ministry and works as a certified life and spiritual coach. Learn more about her at https://www.susieweller.com/index.html

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Check Also

Ask An Eastern Orthodox Christian: Prayer Requests

The actual event of prayer is a mystery where one might say it involves the energies of the Holy Spirit of God, Who mystically connects man to one another and to God. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved