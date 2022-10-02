Share this story!

Crosswalk Youth Shelter to move out of downtown Spokane

By SpokaneFāVS

Volunteers of America (VOA) has announced the Crosswalk Youth Shelter will be breaking ground on a new building near Spokane Community College by the summer of 2023.

Opened in 1985, VOA has outgrown the space for the necessary resources to help their young people accomplish their goals and due to predatory risk factors, youth are no longer safe in this area. VOA owns land blocks from Spokane Community College and will expand their service model that includes the original emergency, night by night shelter and wrap-around services on the first floor and longer stay shelter rooms for youth aged 16-20 who are engaged in educational programs at high schools, community colleges or our various four year universities.

’’We are so grateful to our generous donors who care so much for our youth and recognize they all deserve a bright future. Without such a wonderful community committed to our mission, we could not continue to provide life changing services to the beautiful humans we serve. We genuinely thank every person who helped make this much needed project happen,” Beth McRae, director of development said in a press release.

Funding for the estimated $14 million building was provided by the state legislature, Spokane County, Spokane City and private donations. Crosswalk Youth Shelter will remain open for 24/7 services in the current location until construction is complete and the facility will be placed on the market. To learn more about the new building, visit the capital campaign website.