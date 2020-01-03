Home / News / Creators’ Table Brings Visiting Artists To Spokane
Lacey Brown will be performing Jan. 3 at Creators' Table/Contributed

Creators’ Table Brings Visiting Artists To Spokane

Tracy Simmons News

After being awarded a $15,000 grant from the Calvin Institute, the Creators’ Table congregation is bringing a series of visiting artists to their church in 2020.

The first artist, Lacey Brown, will be performing at the church tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the chapel, 1832 W. Dean. Tickets are $5. On Saturday (Jan. 4) she’ll lead a morning of songwriting exploration at the church. Tickets are $20 and the workshop is open to those who want to dive deeper into the work of creating and innovating in a liturgical context, according to an announcement.

Brown is a singer and songwriter from Seattle where she works as the music director at Church of the Apostles. She also writes and records original music and re-imagined ancient chant and hymns for worship.

The funds from the grant will not only bring in artists like Brown, but will also support creative learning circles to correspond with their visits.

According to an announcement from Creators’ Table,”Through these experiences we seek to engage local artists in shared formation and hope that everyone in the Creators’ Table community comes to understand themselves as artists, co-creating with God.”

Next, Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Visual Artist Lanecia Rouse Tinsley from Houston will be discussing the creative process and how it informs community faith practice.

Then, Feb. 27-March 1 Colleen “Coke” Tani, an interdisciplinary artist, will be leading an embodiment workshop.

The series will wrap up April 23-25 with Rebecca Anderson, a Chicago pastor who will teach the community about storytelling.

Further information on each of the artists, and details about their presentations, is available on the Creators’ Table website.

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

