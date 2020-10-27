COVID-19 Relief Funds Available to Immigrants in Washington State

Share this story!



















2 Shares

The Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is available to immigrants who are experiencing hard times due to the pandemic and are ineligible for federal financial relief or unemployment insurance.

It is a fund by and for immigrants in Washington.

Applicants for the Immigrant Relief Fund can receive a $1,000 one-time direct payment (up to $3,000 per household).

To apply, visit https://www.immigrantreliefwa.org/.



For help, call 1-844-724-3737 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.).