The Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is available to immigrants who are experiencing hard times due to the pandemic and are ineligible for federal financial relief or unemployment insurance.
It is a fund by and for immigrants in Washington.
Applicants for the Immigrant Relief Fund can receive a $1,000 one-time direct payment (up to $3,000 per household).
To apply, visit https://www.immigrantreliefwa.org/.
For help, call 1-844-724-3737 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.).
- COVID-19 Relief Funds Available to Immigrants in Washington State - October 27, 2020
