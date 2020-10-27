COVID-19 Relief Funds Available to Immigrants in Washington State

The Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is available to immigrants who are experiencing hard times due to the pandemic and are ineligible for federal financial relief or unemployment insurance.

It is a fund by and for immigrants in Washington.

Applicants for the Immigrant Relief Fund can receive a $1,000 one-time direct payment (up to $3,000 per household).

To apply, visit https://www.immigrantreliefwa.org/.

For help, call 1-844-724-3737 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.).

About Cambria R. Pilger

Cambria Pilger is a senior at Whitworth University, studying journalism and mass media communication, with minors in Spanish and business. She is a proud Colorado native, freelance writer and residence life intern at school. Beyond her career, Cambria is passionate about exploring, learning new skills, making art, playing video games and getting to know people.

