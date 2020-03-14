COVID-19: List of House of Worship Closings in Spokane Area

On March 13 numerous churches throughout Spokane made the decision to suspend worship services and other church gatherings after city officials requested that gathers of more than 250 people be restricted.
Below is a list of houses of worship throughout the region that have made the decision to cancel their on-site services.
This list will continue to be updated.
Assemblies of God
Valley Assembly Church: No activities, events or services on campus.
Buddhist
Spokane Buddhist Temple: The Sangha is asked to refer to the Seattle Betsuin YouTube channel for live stream services.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Services canceled globally.
Church of the Nazarene
Spokane First Church of the Nazarene: Suspending all public gatherings through and worship services through March 20.
Community of Christ
Spokane Valley Community of Christ: First Presidency advises congregations and mission centers to suspend church gatherings.
Episcopal
All 38 congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane have been asked to suspend services through March 31.
Evangelical
Faith Bible Church: All in-person activities and services canceled.
Grace Christian Fellowship: Services scheduled to resume April 26
Redemption Spokane: Services canceled
Southside Christian Church: Canceling services for 30 days.
Foursquare
Life Center: Closed through April 12
Jewish
Temple Beth Shalom: Services suspended through March.
Methodist
The Pacific Northwest Conference of The United Methodist Church directed “local churches of any size and other ministries in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to suspend in-person worship and other gatherings of more than 10 people for the next two weeks.”
Presbyterian
Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church: On-site worship canceled
Manito Presbyterian Church: Services suspended
United Church of God
United Church of God Spokane: Suspending Sabbath services in the United States and abroad for at least the next two weekends.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane: Events, meetings and services canceled until April.
If your house of worship isn’t listed here and should be, email tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com.
- COVID-19: List of House of Worship Closings in Spokane Area - March 13, 2020
- Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, Spokane Buddhist Temple,Suspends Worship Services - March 13, 2020
- UPDATED: Spokane Churches Suspend Services in Response to COVID-19 - March 12, 2020
- Spokane’s Hindu Community Celebrates Festival Of Colors - March 9, 2020
- Eric Metaxas, Bestselling Author and Radio Show Host, to Speak at Whitworth University - March 2, 2020
- Join FāVS for a Mixer March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing - February 24, 2020
- FāVS Expands “Ask” series with Hindu and Quaker column - February 15, 2020
- The Problem With Tolerance - February 10, 2020
- Cannabis and Religion - February 5, 2020
- MLK Events Planned Throughout Region - January 19, 2020