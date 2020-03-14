COVID-19: List of House of Worship Closings in Spokane Area

On March 13 numerous churches throughout Spokane made the decision to suspend worship services and other church gatherings after city officials requested that gathers of more than 250 people be restricted.

Below is a list of houses of worship throughout the region that have made the decision to cancel their on-site services.

This list will continue to be updated.

Assemblies of God

Valley Assembly Church: No activities, events or services on campus.

Buddhist

Spokane Buddhist Temple: The Sangha is asked to refer to the Seattle Betsuin YouTube channel for live stream services.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Services canceled globally.

Church of the Nazarene

Spokane First Church of the Nazarene: Suspending all public gatherings through and worship services through March 20.

Community of Christ

Spokane Valley Community of Christ: First Presidency advises congregations and mission centers to suspend church gatherings.

Episcopal

All 38 congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane have been asked to suspend services through March 31.

Evangelical

Faith Bible Church: All in-person activities and services canceled.

Grace Christian Fellowship: Services scheduled to resume April 26

Redemption Spokane: Services canceled

Southside Christian Church: Canceling services for 30 days.

Foursquare

Life Center: Closed through April 12

Jewish

Temple Beth Shalom: Services suspended through March.

Methodist

The Pacific Northwest Conference of The United Methodist Church directed “local churches of any size and other ministries in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to suspend in-person worship and other gatherings of more than 10 people for the next two weeks.”

Presbyterian

Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church: On-site worship canceled

Manito Presbyterian Church: Services suspended

United Church of God

United Church of God Spokane: Suspending Sabbath services in the United States and abroad for at least the next two weekends.

Unitarian Universalist

Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane: Events, meetings and services canceled until April.

If your house of worship isn’t listed here and should be, email tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com.