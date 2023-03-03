Share this story!

Concert for the Human Family Tour Emphasizes Racial Reconciliation, Comes to St. John’s Sunday

News Brief

Artists “Kory Caudill + Wordsmith” will perform this Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral (127 E. 12th Ave.).

Their genre-crossing original music bridges jazz, hip-hop, rock, bluegrass and storytelling and is as part of a racial reconciliation concert series of the Episcopal Church.

Tickets are 10% off when purchased online using promo code, stjohns. The tickets cost $15 and $20, plus an event fee, without the discount.

“We’re bringing audiences into an intimate evening of music and storytelling with Kory Caudill and Wordsmith, a Baltimore-based songwriter, performer and recording artist,” the event description says on the concert’s Facebook event page. “Guided by their music and friendship, Kory and Wordsmith invite concertgoers into an exploration of Beloved Community and the power of racial reconciliation through relationship.”

The Concert for the Human Family website says this series is “an inspiring collaborative between award-winning musicians and church leaders who believe in the power of music and storytelling to foster Beloved Community … It’s the power of music, for the sake of love.”

The Episcopal Church’s “Becoming Beloved Community” program and the Concert for the Human Family Tour work together to bring racial reconciliation about through music throughout the nation.