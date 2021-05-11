FāVS Center Community Garden/Cassy Benefield - SpokaneFāVS

Community Garden Plots Available At FāVS Center

Cassy Benefield 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 95 Views

If you are looking for a place to plant your garden tomatoes, zucchini and kale this year, the FāVS Center Community Garden may be the place for you.

Open now and located on Spokane’s South Hill at 5115 S. Freya, this garden contains 16 garden plots that are 4′ x 8′ and is protected by an 8′ deer fence.

The garden was initially constructed by the Origin Fellowship and Eagle Scout Wyatt Burley (Troop 325).

Cost per plot is a $25 a season to cover water use. Additional plots are $15 each. For more information, contact FāVS Garden Manager Christy Oliveri at 541-975-3509 or oliverichristy@gmail.com.

About Cassy Benefield

Cassandra Benefield mostly goes by Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y'). She is a wife and mommy, who married at the age of 37 and had her baby girl just shy of 39. She has moved around all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer to Romania where she taught Conversational English, Modern Literature, Creative Writing, U.S. Culture, U.S. Geography, and U.S. History (the last two subjects she was so not qualified to teach!). She is a Journalism major from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a Bible nerd who is prone to buy more theology books than she is ever able to read. Morro Bay, California, is her favorite place on earth ... with the exception of being in the center of God's will. From time to time, you will find her writing devotions on her blog underhisshadow.blogspot.com.

