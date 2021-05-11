Community Garden Plots Available At FāVS Center
If you are looking for a place to plant your garden tomatoes, zucchini and kale this year, the FāVS Center Community Garden may be the place for you.
Open now and located on Spokane’s South Hill at 5115 S. Freya, this garden contains 16 garden plots that are 4′ x 8′ and is protected by an 8′ deer fence.
The garden was initially constructed by the Origin Fellowship and Eagle Scout Wyatt Burley (Troop 325).
Cost per plot is a $25 a season to cover water use. Additional plots are $15 each. For more information, contact FāVS Garden Manager Christy Oliveri at 541-975-3509 or oliverichristy@gmail.com.
