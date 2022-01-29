Coffee Talk: Love & Loneliness in the Pandemic
Millions have suffered loneliness throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while others have found romance in the midst of the global disorder.
On Feb. 5 our Coffee Talk panelists will share their stories, or speak to how they’ve navigated loneliness, grief and love during the pandemic. All are welcome to join the discussion!
Speakers are:
- Rev. Martin Elfert of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Portland
- Bryce Brewer, a public speaker, pastor and comedian
- Rev. Melissa Opel of Spokane Buddhist Temple
- Debbie Selzer, former president of SpokaneFāVS
Coffee Talk will be held on Feb. 5 from 10-11:30 via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85843474723
