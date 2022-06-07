fbpx

Coffee Talk: Building Dialogue for Justice in Response to Hate & Violence

Spokane FāVS 10 hours ago News Leave a comment 147 Views

By Spokane FāVS

Sunday, June 12, 2022 – 2–3:30 pm
In Person
FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya, Spokane

With all the recent racist attacks and mass shootings, there is a lot to process as a community and to think through how we can move forward towards justice and transformation. Our next Coffee Talk brings together professionals in our community who will guide and inspire a discussion of how each of us can serve as agents of change. Panelists will speak, followed by a Q&A session.

Panelists:
Dr. Joan Braune, Lecturer in Philosophy, Gonzaga University
Angela Schwendiman, Africana Studies Director, EWU
Dr. Pui-Yan Lam, Professor of Sociology and Justice Studies, EWU
Amy McColm, Education Committee Chair, Spokane NAACP

SpokaneFāVS is an online publication that offers religion news and commentary, and hosts offline engagement opportunities. Coffee Talks are forums where FāVS panelists involve the audience in a discussion on a timely topic related to faith and ethics.

