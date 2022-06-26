fbpx
Closeup image of a back of a sheriff's deputy, with text sheriff in yellow letters/DepositPhoto

Ciao to Choosing and Hello to Hiring, Part 2 ￼

Scott McIntyre 2 hours ago Commentary Leave a comment 31 Views

Share this story!
             

Ciao to Choosing and Hello to Hiring, Part 2

By Scott McIntyre

In my previous article on this issue, I looked at whether we can be sure the best people are being secured for positions that require highly qualified skills when the decision is made by voting. Here, I’m taking a giant leap in a different direction and looking at how voting may lead to behavior that could be harmful to our culture.

Sheriffs, unlike police chiefs, are usually voted into office, and with that process of serving, the public seems set up for behavior by the elected official that wouldn’t be tolerated by the hired help.

In a situation where a law enforcement professional refused to hold people accountable for breaking a law, the hired officer could, and probably would, be terminated. The voted into position officer, on the other hand, would be safe unless they were recalled or failed to win re-election. But these professionals wouldn’t do such a thing, right? Let’s take a look and see.

In this article from The Washington Post, examples are given of the following actions by elected sheriffs.

  • Refusal to enforce Governor Inslee’s Covid 19 ‘stay at home’ order.
  • Declined to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requests to take custody of people arrested under their jurisdiction.
  • Opposed the Obama administration’s 2013 gun regulation initiative and refused to enforce the new regulations.

It seems likely that a sheriff could ‘get away’ with avoiding the enforcement of a law if a majority of their voters were not supportive of the law in the first place.

We could also look at the ‘partisan’ policy of electing judges.

WA State House Bill 1152 may address this issue, so study through it as part of this article.

  1. Governor’s stay-at-home order
  2. Voter approved firearm restrictions
  3. State ordered Red Flag gun laws (Colorado)
  4. Benton County Sheriff being Recalled

About Scott McIntyre

Scott McIntyre is glad his parents didn’t name him Vladimir or he’d be listed last on this page. While a long time California resident, he was the Oakland Spirituality Examiner for Examiner.com from 2011-12 and about the same time began blogging on several topics. The first, teaching Christians how to lovingly share their spiritual beliefs, emphasized skills that can benefit all forms of one-to-one interaction. He also writes on marriage, travel, downsizing, humor, and the motive behind people’s words and actions. After retiring in 2016, Scott embarked on some major ‘R & R’; Relocating and Rebranding. Following in his sister’s footsteps from the early 80’s, and later in the decade, his parent’s, Scott left the Golden State to become a Washingtonian in a small town just west of Spokane County.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Ask A Pagan: Religious Symbol

Because there are so many different types of paganism, there is no universal pagan symbol.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved