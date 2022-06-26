Share this story!

Ciao to Choosing and Hello to Hiring, Part 2

By Scott McIntyre

In my previous article on this issue, I looked at whether we can be sure the best people are being secured for positions that require highly qualified skills when the decision is made by voting. Here, I’m taking a giant leap in a different direction and looking at how voting may lead to behavior that could be harmful to our culture.

Sheriffs, unlike police chiefs, are usually voted into office, and with that process of serving, the public seems set up for behavior by the elected official that wouldn’t be tolerated by the hired help.

In a situation where a law enforcement professional refused to hold people accountable for breaking a law, the hired officer could, and probably would, be terminated. The voted into position officer, on the other hand, would be safe unless they were recalled or failed to win re-election. But these professionals wouldn’t do such a thing, right? Let’s take a look and see.

In this article from The Washington Post, examples are given of the following actions by elected sheriffs.

Refusal to enforce Governor Inslee’s Covid 19 ‘stay at home’ order.

Declined to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requests to take custody of people arrested under their jurisdiction.

Opposed the Obama administration’s 2013 gun regulation initiative and refused to enforce the new regulations.

It seems likely that a sheriff could ‘get away’ with avoiding the enforcement of a law if a majority of their voters were not supportive of the law in the first place.

We could also look at the ‘partisan’ policy of electing judges.

WA State House Bill 1152 may address this issue, so study through it as part of this article.