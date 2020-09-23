Student Teacher Kacy Kracke/YouTube

Chronicles of Corona: Student Teacher

Gen Heywood 10 hours ago Commentary, COVID-19 Leave a comment 91 Views

Share this story!
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

By Gen Heywood

Good news! We actually have two more episodes of Chronicles of Corona coming your way (last week I said it was the last one).

In this video I talk with Kacy Kracke a student teacher during the 2020 pandemic.

Gen Heywood

About Gen Heywood

Rev. Gen Heywood has been active in parish ministry for more than 30 years. From small towns to big cities, she always lets the needs of the community and the congregation be her guide. Gen credits the supportive leadership of Veradale United Church of Christ for including her work to overcome racism, poverty, the war economy, and ecological devastation as part of her ministry. “Veradale UCC is a small church with a powerful faith. They are the reason I can be a witness for a world where we do justice, live with compassion, and walk humbly with the Divine.”

Gen grow up in rural Maine. She received a BA in Music Therapy and German from Emmanuel College in Boston, MA and her M.Div. from Andover Newton Theological School in Newton, MA. She is a life long learner who lives in Spokane Valley, WA with her three dogs as well as, sometimes, with her amazing young adult children.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Ask A Quaker: Heaven and Hell

Many Quakers speak of both heaven and hell as potential afterlife destinations, with heaven or some positive afterlife in the presence of God being far more commonly referred to in Quaker circles than hell.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved