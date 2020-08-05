Several weeks ago the Rev. Gen Heywood, FāVS newest contributor and pastor of Veradale United Church of Christ, began a video series “Chronicles of Corona,” where she interviews those impacted – one way or another – by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this episode she speaks with Rev. Walter Kendricks of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
If you appreciate FāVS please consider supporting us by becoming a member, making a donation or buying an ad on our site.
- Chronicles of Corona: A visit with Rev. Walter Kendricks, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church - August 5, 2020
- Letter to the Editor: Misinformation is Unacceptable - May 28, 2020
- Letter To The Editor: Plan Now for the Person You Will Be - March 2, 2020
- We Will Thrive: The Future of Interfaith - January 29, 2019
- Letter to the Editor: Lead Pollution, a Moral Issue - December 24, 2018
- Letter To The Editor: Courage to Bend toward Justice - November 2, 2018