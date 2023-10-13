Share this story!

Chabad of Spokane Hosts Pro-Israel Rally Sunday

Please consider donating to the FāVS Fund for Social Justice Reporting

News Brief | FāVS News



Chabad of Spokane County will be hosting a pro-Israel rally in downtown Spokane on Sunday.

It will be held at 4 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Rotary Fountain.

“Yes, thank G-d, the President of the United States and many other world leaders have loudly condemned Hamas’ heinous acts, and for that we are very grateful,” wrote Rabbi Yisrael Hahn in a newsletter to the Chabad. “But the chorus of anti-Semitic voices only seems to be rising.”

He’s calling for the community to “stand up against terror” by attending the rally.