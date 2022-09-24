Candidates for local office participate in 4th annual Climate Change Forum
By Matthew Kincanon
Gonzaga’s Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment will host the fourth annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum in October, where candidates for local office will share with voters what they would or would not support if elected to office regarding climate change.
Candidates for Spokane County Commissioner and for the third and sixth state legislative districts have been invited to the non-partisan event where questions surrounding a candidate’s plan of action regarding global warming will be posed.
“As demonstrated by larger wildfires and deadly heat domes, our climate in the inland northwest is changing,” said Dr. Brian G. Henning, who will moderate the event. “Spokane voters are eager to learn about candidates’ views on global warming in a non-partisan context.”
The event is sponsored by the Gonzaga Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment; 350 Spokane; Futurewise; The Lands Council; Sunrise Spokane; Spokane Riverkeeper; Community Building Foundation; Gonzaga Environmental Studies and Sciences Dept.; and the Spokane Public Schools Student Advisory Council on Climate Change.
The forum will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., in the Globe Room on the university’s campus.
To register visit: https://bit.ly/2022ClimateForum
- Candidates for local office participate in 4th annual Climate Change Forum - September 24, 2022
- Upcoming webinar discusses the “Problems with Countering Extremism” - September 16, 2022
- “Finding Our Place in the Inland Northwest” documentary and discussion begins Sept. 8 - September 7, 2022
- Palouse Pride Starts This Week - August 22, 2022
- Local author To Release New Book on Blessings￼ - July 29, 2022
- Local Peace Corps Volunteer Among First to Return to Service Overseas - July 12, 2022
- Annual Interfaith Pride Worship Service welcomes LGBTQ community members - June 5, 2022
- Nonprofit empowering local refugees and immigrants officially launches - May 28, 2022
- FPIW leader to step down, run for Secretary of State - May 22, 2022
- Faith and Films: The Night of the Hunter - April 30, 2022