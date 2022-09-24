Candidates for local office participate in 4th annual Climate Change Forum

Share this story!

By Matthew Kincanon

Gonzaga’s Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment will host the fourth annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum in October, where candidates for local office will share with voters what they would or would not support if elected to office regarding climate change.

Candidates for Spokane County Commissioner and for the third and sixth state legislative districts have been invited to the non-partisan event where questions surrounding a candidate’s plan of action regarding global warming will be posed.

“As demonstrated by larger wildfires and deadly heat domes, our climate in the inland northwest is changing,” said Dr. Brian G. Henning, who will moderate the event. “Spokane voters are eager to learn about candidates’ views on global warming in a non-partisan context.”

The event is sponsored by the Gonzaga Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment; 350 Spokane; Futurewise; The Lands Council; Sunrise Spokane; Spokane Riverkeeper; Community Building Foundation; Gonzaga Environmental Studies and Sciences Dept.; and the Spokane Public Schools Student Advisory Council on Climate Change.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., in the Globe Room on the university’s campus.

To register visit: https://bit.ly/2022ClimateForum