Brief: Spokane Public Library to host exclusive screening of “The Abortion Talks”

The Central Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main Ave, will be hosting an exclusive-access screening of “The Abortion Talks: A Documentary,” followed by a virtual Q&A with the filmmakers on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.

The documentary follows the murder trial of anti-abortion extremist John Salvi who carried out a shooting at two abortion clinics in Massachusetts. The documentary also depicts the story six women leaders, three who are abortion-rights and three who are anti-abortion, who wanted to ensure this would never happen again.

They joined forces by meeting secretly for six years, putting a risk on their personal safety and professional lives. They met under the guidance of Essential Partners co-founder Laura R. Chasin and mediator Susan Podziba.

Shane Gronholz, current affairs specialist at Spokane Public Library, said the event is significant because abortion is an important conversation to have and people on each side of the issue “rightly” recognize that there is a lot at stake.

“This film demonstrates what can happen when people who fiercely disagree with one another on a very important issue come together to talk and listen with grace and a willingness to understand,” he said.

Gronholz said he hopes a film such as “The Abortion Talks” gives a greater sense of hope for the U.S. and people can be united within their differences to create a better community.