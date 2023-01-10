Share this story!

Brief: Lutheran Community Services NW Hosts Human Trafficking Event Awareness Month Training & Reception at Central Library this Wednesday

News Brief by SpokaneFāVS

Lutheran Community Services NW Hosts Human Trafficking Event Awareness Month Training & Reception at Central Library this Wednesday

The Inland Northwest Human Trafficking Task Force and Lutheran Community Services NW (LCSNW) invites the community to participate in their first Human Trafficking Awareness Month Training and Reception gathering since COVID-19 on Jan. 11. Aside from the Human Trafficking training session, the program will take place in nxʷyxʷyetkʷ Hall on the third floor of the Central Library.

“This event is important because the topic of human trafficking is often misunderstood and unrecognized,” says Abigail Dougherty, chair of the task force and a crime victim advocate with LCSNW. “It provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about what trafficking looks like in their area as well as how it is being addressed.”

The schedule of events will be as follows:

3-4 p.m. Human Trafficking 101 Training (Event Room B, Central Library)

4 p.m. Networking and Fellowship

4:30 p.m. Welcome & Program Candlelit Moment of Silence for Survivors of Human Trafficking Sharing of Local Successes in Addressing and Preventing Human Trafficking Group Photo Visual Storytelling Silhouette Project (Not appropriate for young children to read through) Art Created by Refugee Trafficking Survivors



During the training session, LCS Northwest Certified Crime Victim Advocates will help answer important questions about human trafficking and what is being done in our community to combat and prevent it. Questions they will answer include:

What Is Human Trafficking?

Why Is this Happening in Spokane?

Legalities of Human Trafficking: Act, Means, Purpose

Red Flags

The Inland Northwest Human Trafficking Task Force: Who Are They and What Do They Do?