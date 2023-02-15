Share this story!

BRIEF: Cardinal Michael Czerny to speak at Gonzaga on Climate Change

News Brief

Cardinal Michael Czerny, the Catholic Church’s primary voice on climate, will travel from Rome to speak on March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University. His talk is titled, “Caring for Our Common Home, in This World and with This Climate.”

Czerny, a 1968 Gonzaga graduate, was chosen by Pope Francis to lead the Church’s efforts to bring attention to the climate crisis and the importance of taking care of the planet, according to a press release.

“As one of the Catholic Church’s foremost leaders addressing urgent human and ecological challenges, Cardinal Czerny’s visit demonstrates that Gonzaga University and its Center for Climate, Society and the Environment are emerging global leaders in helping communities in our region and around the world understand and respond to the climate crisis,” said Brian G. Henning, the director for Gonzaga University Center for Climate, Society & the Environment, in the press release.

Czerny’s work involves the science of climate change, migration patterns, social services, global economics and more.

“This is a world leader in the work of Laudato Si, and the commitments of the church for the environment and how it impacts people, primarily the world’s poor,” said Ellen Maccarone, acting vice president for Mission Integration at Gonzaga, in the press release. “Cardinal Czerny’s visit is significant because it allows us to highlight what is distinctive in the approach to caring for the environment from the church’s perspective.”

The talk is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.