Boys Are in Trouble — ‘Helping Boys Thrive Summit’ to be Held Saturday in Response

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

For every 100 girls, 614 boys and men are incarcerated in local jails, 441 boys and men aged 20 to 29 — and 293 aged 15 to 19 — die by suicide and 255 are classified as having an emotional disturbance in schools.

Statistics like these and the loss of their 19-year-old son, Kellen, to suicide in 2020 led Mike and Kimber Erickson to create Kellen Cares Foundation.

“After losing Kellen and learning about the overwhelmingly high statistics of male suicide in particular, we decided we needed to help others avoid the pain of what we were experiencing and what Kellen felt he could not escape,” the Erickson’s write on their foundation’s website. “We have become dedicated to finding ways to help boys and young men in our community survive their mental health issues.”

The second annual Helping Boys Thrive Summit on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. at Summit Church (1801 E. 29th Ave.) is one way they help their community.

The summit is a one-day event that brings together professionals, parents, educators and community stakeholders who are raising, educating and working with boys and young men.

Attendees can expect positive, life-affirming and science-based information and tools to help them navigate the mental health crisis facing the male population.

Michael Gurian, best-selling author of 32 books and co-founder of The Gurian Institute, and Tim Wright, pastor, author and expert in the area of boys’ growth, lead the event as keynote speakers. Both co-host the podcast, “The Wonder of Parenting: A Brain Science Approach to Parenting.”

For the Q & A session, this year the summit will utilize the format of their podcast.

Michael Gurian during last year’s Helping Boys Thrive Summit answering the question, “What could one say to a young man to convince him to see a mental health therapist?”

Using questions gathered from participants throughout the day, Wright will challenge Gurian to use a brain-science approach to provide practical strategies and takeaways for parents, educators and caregivers of boys in all age groups.

The summit also includes breakout sessions with age-specific discussions. These sessions will give support for elementary, middle school and young adults in a post pandemic society.

Registration costs $55 with lunch included. Scholarships and limited childcare are available. Contact info@kellencares.org.