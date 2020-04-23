Beyond COVID: A peaceful, beautiful place

Share this story!



















By Himani Agrawal

Our lives have come to standstill abruptly. No one was prepared for this. And all because of a teeny-tiny virus which is not even considered a living organism. Mother nature has showed us all that, despite our technological advancements, we are still a dwarf against its might.

How it happened is open to lot of debate. Whether it is a result from a wet market or from a lab far far away from us, this crisis has changed our lives as we knew it.

However, in these troublesome times we are witnessing different aspect of mankind. There are healthcare professionals, administrators, police, workers at essential stores, janitors and numerous volunteers who are at the forefront, risking their own lives showing courage and helping the people in need. People, communities and business houses are donating and volunteering to help wherever it’s needed. Governments of different nations are working together to find solutions to this problem. Although there are some instances of finger pointing, hatred, hoarding and rioting in the world, it still looks like the human race has risen to the occasion and joined hands to defeat this virus.

But above all it’s our Mother Nature who is taking a break from us and is healing. Air pollution has come down in the major cities of the world, rivers are running cleaner and more and more animals are spotted roaming freely.

We should take this time to think how we can be different when all this will be over. (Hang in there, this will be definitely be over). Time and time again we as human race have faced many difficult situations, whether it’s been pandemics, war or natural calamity. But each time we have come stronger than before. This time also our quality of resilience is going to help us out to overcome these difficult phase.

The humbling experiences like these teaches us to be kinder and respectful to others, not just to humans but to all other living beings we share this beautiful Earth with.

When we will have respect and kindness for all, only then our attitude will change from a Consumer to Conservator, from a Controller to Collaborator and this world will become a beautiful and peaceful place to live in.

With the hope that all this will get over soon, I quote an ancient Sanskrit prayer from Hindu Scripture.

Om Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah ,Sarve Santu Niraamayaah l

Sarve Bhadraanni Pashyantu, Maa Kashcid- Duhkha- Bhaag- Bhavet l

Om Shaantih Shaantih Shaantih ll

This means:

Om, May all be happy , May all be free from illness,

May all see what is auspicious, May no one suffer

Peace peace peace.