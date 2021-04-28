Share this story!



















Banner Bank Announces $17,000 Donation Match for Habitat for Humanity Spokane

Banner Bank, Habitat for Humanity-Spokane’s presenting sponsor of the “Hope Builders Virtual Benefit Lunch-In,” pledges to give up to $17,000 through April 29 as part of raising funds to build affordable homes for families enrolled in Habitat’s program.

“Banner Bank has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for eight years to bring strength in our community through affordable homeownership,” said James Numata, SVP Banner Bank, in a press release about the pledge. “We are pledging $1 for every $2 raised, up to $17,000.”

Currently, there are 48 families enrolled in Habitat’s program, which aims to create affordable housing for families in the community. Once enrolled in the program, each family contributes 250 hours of “sweat” equity, as they help build their home, while working their own jobs and saving up a $4,000 minimum down payment.

The Hope Builders Benefit is Habitat’s largest annual fundraising event.

This year, it is virtual and will feature Betsy Wilkerson, Spokane City Council member, Vange M. Ocasio Hochheimer, Whitworth University associate professor of economics and president and CEO of Grand Fir Analytics, LLC, and Ezra Eckhardt, CEO of STCU.

Michelle Girardot, Habitat-Spokane CEO, will lead them in an in-depth discussion about how Habitat “is a solution to building a bridge to stability through affordable housing,” according to the press release.

To register and learn more about Hope Builders Virtual Lunch-In Thursday, April 29, from 12-1 p.m., go to www.habitat-spokane.org. There is no cost to attend the event.