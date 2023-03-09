Share this story!

Award-Winning Christian Singer Amy Grant Coming to Spokane March 15

News Brief

Amy Grant will spend an evening in Spokane on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. She will perform at the Martin Woldson Theater at the FOX, and tickets range from $49-$75.

“Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards,” reads the event website.

Grant began her songwriting and singing career as a teen in 1977 and has been making and recording music ever since. She is also an author, television host, speaker and philanthropist.

She successfully established herself as the first Christian singer-songwriter to cross into secular pop music. It was a move that came with a lot of criticism at the time by the Christian community.

Her latest album, “Behind the Eyes (25th Anniversary Expanded Edition),” released in 2022, features the 12 original songs, completely remastered, including 18 bonus tracks.

The original tour was to take place in fall of 2022. She needed to recover from injuries and a concussion from a bicycling accident on July 27, 2022.

In April 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first pop hit, “Baby Baby,” with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring pop sensation Tori Kelly. Grant’s six-week-old newborn daughter Milly inspired the song.

Grant released “Tennessee Christmas” in October 2016, her first all-new Christmas album in nearly twenty years.

On Dec. 28, 2022, she received the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements award.

For more information, visit the FOX theater website.