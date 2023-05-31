Share this story!

Author and Anti-Human Trafficking Advocate to Discuss Internet Safety with Parents

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

Path of Life will host author John DiGirolamo Thursday for a discussion about internet and social media safety for young people. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Coram Deo Presbyterian Church (157 S. Howard St., Ste. 106) and will be free.

The talk is for parents, educators, counselors, church leaders and college and youth students.

“At Path of Life’s annual educational conference in March, one of the topics parents requested additional information on was internet safety,” said Sheri Olson, Path of Life’s executive director. “So, in an effort to serve those to whom we minister, Path of Life had its eyes and ears open for possible sources of reliable information.”

Through a former volunteer, they made contact with DiGirolamo, author of “It’s Not About the Predator,” a practical 30-page guide for parents about the dangers of online predators.

Many of the themes he includes in his book will be addressed at the event. They include:

Is social media safe?

Tips for parents and ways to protect your child?

How predators target teens online?

How teens circumvent parental controls?

How culture and pornography feed sexting and extortion?

The gathering will also include a pizza dinner, which begins at 6 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

To register, visit the event page. Registration closes at 12 p.m. on the day of the event.

Childcare not provided.