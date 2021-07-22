August Coffee Talk to be on Understanding Prayer
On Aug. 7 SpokaneFāVS will host its next Coffee Talk, this time focusing on its recent Understanding Prayer series.
Coffee Talks are forums where FāVS columnists involve the audience in a discussion on a timely topic related to faith and ethics.
The event will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya.
Panelists will be:
- Jody Cramsie, who came up with the Understanding Prayer series. She wrote “Prayer is Understanding the Sacred in Us.”
- Steve Smith wrote, “Why I Do Not Pray.”
- Ashly Moulton wrote, “Say Your Prayers.”
- Emma Craven wrote, “Finding Peace in the Pool.”
Masks are optional for vaccinated Coffee Talk attendees.
- August Coffee Talk to be on Understanding Prayer - July 22, 2021
- Spokane City Council to Host Discussion on State of Immigrants and Refugees in Spokane - July 21, 2021
- YWCA Spokane to Present Roundtable Discussion: Kids, Caregivers, COVID & Trauma - July 18, 2021
- Nominations open for Eva Lassman Take Action Against Hate Awards - July 12, 2021
- Video: Coffee Talk on Faith and Technology - June 5, 2021
- “Celebrate Curiosity” Art Contest Deadline Approaching May 12 - May 8, 2021
- Take This FāVS Survey & You Could Win a FāVS T-Shirt - April 23, 2021
- VIDEO: Coffee Talk “The Role of Holidays in Different Faith Traditions” - April 5, 2021
- Rally To Be Held in Downtown Spokane Saturday “To Stop Asian Hate” - March 19, 2021
- The Fig Tree Benefits March 5 and 10 To Be Held Virtual - February 28, 2021