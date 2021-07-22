fbpx

August Coffee Talk to be on Understanding Prayer

Tracy Simmons 7 hours ago News Leave a comment 103 Views

On Aug. 7 SpokaneFāVS will host its next Coffee Talk, this time focusing on its recent Understanding Prayer series.

Coffee Talks are forums where FāVS columnists involve the audience in a discussion on a timely topic related to faith and ethics.

The event will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya.

Panelists will be:

Masks are optional for vaccinated Coffee Talk attendees.

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Scholarly Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

