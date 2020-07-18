August Coffee Talk: The Power of Words

Abraham Joshua Heschel, a Jewish rabbi, once said, “Speech has power. Words do not fade. What starts out as a sound, ends in a deed.”
The words we use, in conversation and on social media, seem especially powerful right now as we grapple with a pandemic the president has labeled, “The Chinese Virus,” and as many Americans join in the Black Lives Matter Movement and continue to fight for equality.
“The Power of Words” will be the topic at the next SpokaneFāVS Coffee Talk, which will take place online at 10 a.m., Aug. 1. Register here to get the Zoom link.
Panelists are:
- Former Spokane NAACP President Phil Tyler
- Rev. Melissa Opel, of the Spokane Buddhist Temple
- SpokaneFāVS Board Secretary and columnist Elizabeth Backstrom
- Emily Willet, Licensed Mental Health Counselor (MA, LMHC)
FāVS is trying to raise $2,000 to pay its reporters to cover COVID-19. Will you help?
