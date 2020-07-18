August Coffee Talk: The Power of Words

Tracy Simmons 12 hours ago News Leave a comment 56 Views

Abraham Joshua Heschel, a Jewish rabbi, once said, “Speech has power. Words do not fade. What starts out as a sound, ends in a deed.”

The words we use, in conversation and on social media, seem especially powerful right now as we grapple with a pandemic the president has labeled, “The Chinese Virus,” and as many Americans join in the Black Lives Matter Movement and continue to fight for equality.

“The Power of Words” will be the topic at the next SpokaneFāVS Coffee Talk, which will take place online at 10 a.m., Aug. 1. Register here to get the Zoom link.

Panelists are:

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

