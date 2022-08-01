Aug. 7 Coffee Talk: Responding To Hate & Violence, Part 2

This weekend SpokaneFāVS will host a Coffee Talk where panelists will continue a previous discussion on Building Dialogue for Justice in Response to Hate & Violence.

The first conversation took place at the June Coffee Talk and can be viewed below.

Panelists will speak on the topic briefly, before leading a discussion on the topic with attendees.

Some questions addressed will include:

What is the role of each citizen to create a more civil society where random acts of violence cannot be tolerated as normal?

How can we empower ourselves to effect a positive change in our community?

What actions, large or small, can each of us commit to on a daily basis?

Panelists are:

Angela Schwendiman, Africana Studies Director, EWU

Pui-Yan Lam, Professor of Sociology and Justice Studies, EWU

Amy McColm, Education Committee Chair, Spokane NAACP

Joan Braune, Lecturer in Philosophy, Gonzaga University, who recently wrote, “Experts who study far-right mass violence must center the communities affected“

The event will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Hive, 2904 E Sprague. Ave.

Those wishing to view via Zoom can watch online here.