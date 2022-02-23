At Upcoming Hybrid Event Panelist Will Discuss “Separate Histories, Common Challenges”

fbpx
Tracy Simmons

On Feb. 27 several experts from across the region will come together for hybrid discussion on how Jews and African Americans have different histories, but shared experiences with discrimination and racism in the U.S.

According to an announcement, “White supremacist and white nationalist ideologies have been, and continue to be, a shared driver of this trauma and violence. With a resurgence of these ideologies in recent years, this conversation regarding our separate histories and shared challenges has become more urgent as we confront rising antisemitism and anti-black violence amidst the national reckoning on systemic racism in the United States.”

The panel, sponsored by Temple Beth Shalom, Spokane Area Jewish Family Services and Congregation Emanu-El, aims to unpack historical and contemporary differences, common struggles and explore opportunities for greater solidarity in Spokane and beyond. 

Panelists include NAACP Spokane president Kiantha Duncan; Eastern Washington University Africana Studies professor Scott Finnie; Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism investigative researcher Emily Kaufman; Latah County Human Rights Task Force chairwoman Joann Muneta; and Gonzaga University adjunct faculty member Joan Braune; Gonzaga’s Michael DeLand will moderate. 

A limited number of in-person seats will be available at Temple Beth Shalom as well as the option to attend virtually. The event will be held at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 27.

For more information and for the Zoom link visit: https://www.spokanetbs.org

 

