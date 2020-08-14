Ask An Evangelical: Why do evangelicals deny evolution?

Share this story!



















By Scott McIntyre

This Earth is filled with fossils that prove early human activity, yet evangelicals deny evolution. How come?

First is the question, which is more reliable…science or Scripture? I believe the answer is Scripture.

I understand the Bible to be written by man under God’s direction. If you’re unfamiliar with that concept, it basically means that the Scriptures are exactly what God wanted mankind to have as His history and the way of life He expected for His creation. If that’s true, and God, by most definitions, doesn’t make errors, I would trust it much more than a human run science that counts, among its many mistakes…

Carl Sagan’s 1983 article erroneously reporting on the effects of a nuclear war Paul Brodeur’s theory in 1989 that the electromagnetic fields associated with power lines caused cancer. Brian Marsden’s 1998 prediction that an asteroid would come dangerously close – 30,000 miles – to the earth in 2028. He later adjusted his estimate to a very safe 600,000 miles.

Second, the Bible clearly says that God created the world we know. Though some Christians believe evolution is compatible with the Biblical account of creation, I’ve never taken the time to research their belief to see if it was something I could adopt as my own.

Over a period of several days, the biblical record has God creating everything we know about in our world and the solar systems around it. At the end of this process, mankind comes into being as a fully working human entity. Man, and soon after woman, does not enter the world after millions of years of evolutionary change but as a living, breathing, perfect human. One minute there was no man, and then there was.

Going back to my B.I.T., the Big If Theory, which I discussed in another article, if the Bible’s version is true, I don’t see any way to reconcile it with the scientific account. And since that description relies on the human element, which I think we can all admit, is highly flawed, I’m more inclined to trust what the Bible says than what science tells us.

Another reason myself, and I imagine many other Evangelicals, might see this question differently, is in its ‘perceived’ spiritual value. I DO NOT have the time or energy to study every issue that has been brought up about the differences between Christianity, other faiths and atheism. So I like to focus on what Evangelicals call, ‘salvation issues’. I’m not comfortable going into depth about that here or including links to any sites because both could be construed as promoting my beliefs, but you know how to check into what that means if you’re interested so Google, Bing, or Yahoo, to your heart’s content.