Ask An Evangelical: Following the 10 Commandments

By Scott McIntyre

Do you follow the 10 Commandments?

This could be a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ answer and, with that reply, the interaction with our reader would end. But that would make for a very short piece and my ‘boss’, Tracy Simmons, the executive director of Spokane FāVS, probably wouldn’t be too happy with it. So I’m going to take some ‘literary license’ and dive into this a little differently…

Wonderful Reader: Do you follow the 10 Commandments?

Scott the Writer: You mean alphabetically in a Google search? Because, I would definitely come way after ’10 Commandments’ assuming I’m even locatable on Google.

Wonderful Reader: No…not in an internet search. I mean, like, those rules are super old, and I was wondering if anyone still thinks they should be followed.

Scott the Writer: Well, you’re right about them being old. But, if you check out the passage where the Top Ten first appear, it was God telling His people how they should live so I think that still makes them relevant.

Wonderful Reader: But, they weren’t written to us. I mean, we live in and around Spokane and in verse 2 of Exodus 20, it’s clear he was talking to the people he’d rescued from slavery in Egypt.

Scott the Writer: True but if you follow that logic, there’s probably not a single law on the books explicitly written for a specific individual, and yet we’re expected to follow them. I think it has more to do with whether the ‘rule’ was put in place by someone with the authority to do so.

Wonderful Reader: If they’re supposed to be followed, why aren’t people in agreement about them? Like the Sabbath. I checked Wikipedia and it’s not universally accepted by people of faith as the same day.

Scott the Writer: That’s not a reason to ignore the Sabbath. It’s more a sign that mankind doesn’t get stuff right. I used to think it took two people disagreeing for ‘bad’ things to happen, but when you put one person in a room by themselves, their thoughts and actions won’t be perfect either.

Wonderful Reader: You have an answer for everything, don’t you Scott?

Scott the Writer: Only when I get to ask the question and answer it myself, and even then, sometimes, I get stumped. Thanks for your question Wonderful Reader.