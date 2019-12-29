Home / Commentary / Ask An Evangelical: Following the 10 Commandments

Ask An Evangelical: Following the 10 Commandments

Scott McIntyre 1 day ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 116 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

What do you want to know about Evangelicalism? Submit your question here.

By Scott McIntyre

Do you follow the 10 Commandments?

This could be a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ answer and, with that reply, the interaction with our reader would end.  But that would make for a very short piece and my ‘boss’, Tracy Simmons, the executive director of Spokane FāVS, probably wouldn’t be too happy with it.  So I’m going to take some ‘literary license’ and dive into this a little differently…

Wonderful Reader: Do you follow the 10 Commandments?

Scott the Writer: You mean alphabetically in a Google search?  Because, I would definitely come way after ’10 Commandments’ assuming I’m even locatable on Google.

Wonderful Reader: No…not in an internet search.  I mean, like, those rules are super old, and I was wondering if anyone still thinks they should be followed.

Scott the Writer: Well, you’re right about them being old.  But, if you check out the passage where the Top Ten first appear, it was God telling His people how they should live so I think that still makes them relevant.

Wonderful Reader: But, they weren’t written to us.  I mean, we live in and around Spokane and in verse 2 of Exodus 20, it’s clear he was talking to the people he’d rescued from slavery in Egypt.

Scott the Writer: True but if you follow that logic, there’s probably not a single law on the books explicitly written for a specific individual, and yet we’re expected to follow them.  I think it has more to do with whether the ‘rule’ was put in place by someone with the authority to do so.

Wonderful Reader: If they’re supposed to be followed, why aren’t people in agreement about them?  Like the Sabbath.  I checked Wikipedia and it’s not universally accepted by people of faith as the same day.

Scott the Writer: That’s not a reason to ignore the Sabbath.  It’s more a sign that mankind doesn’t get stuff right.  I used to think it took two people disagreeing for ‘bad’ things to happen, but when you put one person in a room by themselves, their thoughts and actions won’t be perfect either.

Wonderful Reader: You have an answer for everything, don’t you Scott?

Scott the Writer: Only when I get to ask the question and answer it myself, and even then, sometimes, I get stumped.  Thanks for your question Wonderful Reader.

Scott McIntyre

About Scott McIntyre

Scott McIntyre is glad his parents didn’t name him Vladimir or he’d be listed last on this page. While a long time California resident, he was the Oakland Spirituality Examiner for Examiner.com from 2011-12 and about the same time began blogging on several topics. The first, teaching Christians how to lovingly share their spiritual beliefs, emphasized skills that can benefit all forms of one-to-one interaction. He also writes on marriage, travel, downsizing, humor, and the motive behind people’s words and actions. After retiring in 2016, Scott embarked on some major ‘R & R’; Relocating and Rebranding. Following in his sister’s footsteps from the early 80’s, and later in the decade, his parent’s, Scott left the Golden State to become a Washingtonian in a small town just west of Spokane County.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Feeling stuck this Christmas? Go create.

It sucks to be stuck. And human beings can get stuck not just in the intersection between our minds and our hands, but in so many other places.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved