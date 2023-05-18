Share this story!

Ask an Eastern Orthodox Christian: Do All Christians Go to Heaven?

Commentary by Nicholas Damascus

To address this question, we need to ask, what does it mean to be a Christian? Your question presumes that becoming a Christian pre-qualifies you to stroll through those pearly gates of Heaven.

Some say that all one has to do to become a Christian is just declare that Jesus Christ is your Lord and Savior, hang out and associate with others that declare themselves Christians and go to a Christian church on somewhat of an occasional basis.

These premises might be somewhat adequate in one’s journey; however, they may not score enough points to open those gates. It is not likely that one becomes a Christian just by a declaration or association. It actually involves evidence of the fruit of the Spirit to be apparent in one’s behavior and attitude. Put another way, would there be enough evidence to convict you of becoming a Christian?

The book of James 2:17 states, “Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works [of the Spirit], is dead.” To be clear, I am not talking about works of the Law of the Old Testament where one attempted to satisfy certain conditions to earn their way into Heaven.

True Faith Produces Spiritual Fruit

James points out that if one truly believes, their faith would naturally reflect and produce the spiritual works of love, humility, joy, peace, kindness, patience, etc. (Galatians 5:22-23). This fruit of the Holy Spirit of God is the key that unlocks the door to the Kingdom of Heaven.

Christ shows the way to acquire these virtues when He says, “Repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand” (Mark 1:15). For it is repentance that rids our heart of the sinful passions of pride, greed, jealousy, envy, anger, lust, covetousness, etc., which then provides an environment to acquire the presence of the Holy Spirit of God and thus the stairway to Heaven.

In 1 John 4:8, John points out, “He who does not love does not know God, for God is Love.”

And so, if one does not become love, Christ will say to them, “Go away, I never knew you,” as is evidenced in the Final Judgement concerning the goats and the sheep (Matthew 25:46).

